Cosmopolitan Magazine Hit With $35M Suit For ‘Bait & Switch’

Law360, New York (March 18, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A hair extension company is slapping Cosmopolitan magazine with a $35 million fraud and contract lawsuit claiming the publication reneged on a branding and advertising deal and stole the hair supplier’s trade secrets for its own benefit. In a 34-page filing on Monday, Dreamcatchers International Inc. claimed that Cosmopolitan’s parent company, Hearst Communications Inc., and licensing agent IMG Worldwide LLC promised the hair extension company a deal to lend the Cosmopolitan name to its products and provide preferential advertisement pricing and placement, but then backed out on their deal in order to profit from a competing product. The complaint claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS