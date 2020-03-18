Customers Sue Robinhood Financial Over Platform Crash

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Financial LLC customers hit the online brokerage firm with breach of contract and negligence claims in California federal court Tuesday over a system crash that caused a costly outage of its trading platform. The outage prevented clients with expiring options contracts from accessing them to capitalize on gains or prevent losses, rendering them worthless, according to the proposed class action. Other options contracts were exercised by Robinhood without their owners' consent, the customers alleged. "Due solely to its own negligence and failure to maintain adequate infrastructure, Robinhood breached obligations owed to plaintiff and class members and caused them substantial losses,"...

