ENRC Says Kazakh Political Feud Fueled Docs Leak

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 2:00 PM GMT) -- A Kazakh mining giant has hit back at claims that its owners are proxies for the country’s former president, telling a London judge that an ex-prime minister leaked confidential information to the Serious Fraud Office in a misplaced political vendetta. Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. denied that its billionaire owners are stand-in directors for former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev, saying the assertions are part of a “hostile” campaign to damage its reputation. In a new argument filed with the High Court on March 16, ENRC sought to hammer home claims that the country’s former prime minister, Akezhan Kazhegeldin, allegedly leaked privileged information about...

