Gilead Knowingly Peddled Dangerous HIV Drugs, Suit Says

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- More than 100 individuals on Tuesday accused Gilead Sciences of pushing HIV medications that the pharmaceutical company knew were toxic to patients’ kidneys and bones, telling a California federal court that they had suffered kidney failure and developed chronic kidney and bone diseases as a result of taking the drugs. According to the 164-page complaint, Gilead’s harmful drugs include Truvada, Viread, Atripla, Complera and Stribild. Each of the prescription medications was engineered to contain a form of the compound tenofovir, or TDF, which Gilead knew was harmful, the consumers said. Still, for more than a decade, the company touted the drugs...

