PNC Denies Concealing Or Altering Video In Sex Assault Case

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank said it did not intentionally withhold or alter a surveillance video that it failed to give a former employee before trial over claims she was assaulted by a customer, attributing the delay to "a series of inadvertent missteps" and citing the bank's video recording system to explain missing footage. The financial institution laid out those arguments Tuesday in a New Jersey state action against the bank from ex-PNC Bank wealth manager Damara Scott as the company urged the court to deny her motion for a new punitive damages trial on the grounds that the business fraudulently concealed the video...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS