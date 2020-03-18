LibbyHoopes Atty's Threat To Priest In SEC Case Irks Judge

Law360, Boston (March 18, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday admonished a LibbyHoopes PC attorney for the "hardball tactic" of threatening to sue a Greek Orthodox priest unless he recanted statements made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its fraud investigation of his client, a fellow clergy member. The attorney, Douglas Brooks, vowed in a letter that he would "spare no expense" in going after church official the Rev. Theodore J. Barbas for allegedly defaming Brooks' client, the Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, unless Barbas paid $10,000, agreed to a written set of facts and took back statements he made to the SEC. "I was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS