Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Biz Escapes Telecoms’ Fight Over Haiti Phone Call Costs

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. company can exit a dispute in which it's been accused of helping a Haiti affiliate overcharge for calls to the Caribbean country, an Oregon federal judge ruled, saying the American business can’t be held liable for the Haitian unit’s conduct.

In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon agreed with Digicel USA’s contention that it’s not responsible for allegedly high rates charged by Haitian affiliate Unigestion Holdings SA, which does business as Digicel Haiti, because it was only acting as the switch operator for U.S. calls to Haiti.

“Digicel USA cannot force third parties to pay excessive rates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!