US Biz Escapes Telecoms’ Fight Over Haiti Phone Call Costs

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. company can exit a dispute in which it's been accused of helping a Haiti affiliate overcharge for calls to the Caribbean country, an Oregon federal judge ruled, saying the American business can’t be held liable for the Haitian unit’s conduct. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon agreed with Digicel USA’s contention that it’s not responsible for allegedly high rates charged by Haitian affiliate Unigestion Holdings SA, which does business as Digicel Haiti, because it was only acting as the switch operator for U.S. calls to Haiti. “Digicel USA cannot force third parties to pay excessive rates...

