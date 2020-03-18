Howard Hughes Sells Texas Medical Center For $115M

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm Howard Hughes has sold a 208,000-square-foot medical building located north of Houston for $115 million, according to an announcement from the firm on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Corp. sold 100 Fellowship Drive, which is in Conroe, Texas, and is home to MD Anderson, where the company has a cancer care facility. The firm did not disclose buy-side information in its announcement on Wednesday. "The sale of the build-to-suit MD Anderson cancer care facility ... creates meaningful value for our shareholders and exemplifies our continued commitment to the sale of our non-core assets and our transformation plan," Paul...

