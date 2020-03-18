Bayer Asks Ill. Justices To Boot 160 Claims From Essure Suits

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Bayer Corp. argued Wednesday that the Illinois Supreme Court should follow recent U.S. Supreme Court guidance on specific personal jurisdiction and toss 160 nonresidents of the Prairie State from a pair of lawsuits accusing the company of defectively manufacturing and marketing a permanent birth control device. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court decision clearly establishes that out-of-state residents can’t sue Bayer in Illinois state court over injuries they allegedly suffered in another state from the company's Essure birth control device, Bayer argued before a six-judge panel. The nonresidents say their allegations about Bayer’s general Essure-related Illinois activities...

