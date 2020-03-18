Christian TV Network, PE Firm Offer $4.4B For Broadcaster

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Christian media company Trinity Broadcasting Network and private equity firm Najafi said Wednesday they’re offering $4.4 billion to take over publicly traded broadcaster Tegna. The Najafi Cos. and TBN are jointly offering $20 per share for Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna Inc., according to a statement. The offer for the TV, radio and digital media company follows reporting from Reuters on Tuesday that Gray Television Inc. withdrew its previous $8.5 billion offer for Tegna over coronavirus concerns. Ownership by Najafi and TBN would free Tegna from the short-term pressures of shareholders and allow it to focus on a long-term strategy, the companies said. Tegna investors...

