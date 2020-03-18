Ex-Judge In 'Kids For Cash' Scandal Seeks Reduced Sentence

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former state judge sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in Pennsylvania's infamous "kids for cash" bribery scandal urged a federal judge Tuesday to reduce his sentence after the Third Circuit vacated a portion of his conviction due to ineffective counsel. In a 30-page brief, former Luzerne County Court Judge Mark Ciavarella argued that U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner should reconsider his sentence in light of the Third Circuit’s March 2019 decision vacating his conviction on three criminal counts out of 10. Ciavarella was convicted in February 2011 of conspiring with fellow Luzerne County Judge Michael Conahan...

