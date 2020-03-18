Bumble Parent Co. Can't Swipe Left On Match IP Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday said it has jurisdiction over Bumble's U.K.-based parent company and sister entities in an intellectual property dispute brought by rival dating app Tinder. U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright rejected Bumble parent Badoo Ltd. and two sister companies’ arguments that providing source code for the dating app didn’t establish a sufficient stream of commerce to loop them into the lawsuit filed by Match Group LLC, Tinder’s parent company. The judge said while this case might not have the typical stream of commerce fact scenario, there is still a stream. “Here, source code (which creates the...

