TTAB Rulings' Preclusive Effect 5 Years After B&B Hardware

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- On March 24, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in B&B Hardware Inc. v. Hargis Industries Inc.[1] The court held that decisions of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on the issue of likelihood of confusion in an inter partes proceeding (e.g., trademark oppositions and cancellations) could have preclusive effect for that issue in a trademark infringement action in federal court between the same parties. The court ruled that: So long as the other ordinary elements of issue preclusion are met, when the usages adjudicated by the TTAB are materially the same as those...

