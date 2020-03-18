Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Prosecutor Sues Netflix Over Central Park Rape Miniseries

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A former head of the Manhattan district attorney’s sex crimes unit sued Netflix and filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke for alleged defamation Wednesday over their portrayal of her role in the wrongful conviction of five minority youths in the 1989 “Central Park Jogger” rape case in their film “When They See Us.”

Linda Fairstein claims that Netflix and the filmmakers acted with actual malice in falsely portraying her as having masterminded the case and pushed the use of unethical and illegal methods in the prosecution of the minors. Fairstein claims she urged the filmmakers before the 2019 release of the...

