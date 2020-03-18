Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Pause Investors' Doc Bid For Chinese IVF Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Chinese hospital must turn over information to be used in a $20 million arbitration initiated by investors in an in vitro fertilization clinic despite an ongoing appeal challenging an unsettled area of U.S. law, a California judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson declined the bid by Hu Yihan and her companies to stay enforcement of the investors' subpoenas, in which they're seeking information to be used in a $20 million arbitration and related litigation in China. The investors claim they were wrongly ousted from the project, an IVF center constructed at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!