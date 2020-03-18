Judge Won't Pause Investors' Doc Bid For Chinese IVF Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Chinese hospital must turn over information to be used in a $20 million arbitration initiated by investors in an in vitro fertilization clinic despite an ongoing appeal challenging an unsettled area of U.S. law, a California judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson declined the bid by Hu Yihan and her companies to stay enforcement of the investors' subpoenas, in which they're seeking information to be used in a $20 million arbitration and related litigation in China. The investors claim they were wrongly ousted from the project, an IVF center constructed at a...

