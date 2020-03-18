Retailer Tells 9th Circ. Calif. Insurance Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A California retailer is asking the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court's finding that a state law invalidated its insurance coverage when it was accused of defrauding immigrants by the state attorney general, saying that law violates due process. Adir International LLC, which does business as Curacao, and its CEO Ron Azarkman told the circuit court Monday that a provision of the California Insurance Code that nixed its policy with Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. interferes with its right to fund and choose private counsel in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The provisions invalidate any policy that requires an insurer...

