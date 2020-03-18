NLRB Reach Extends To Southwest Contractor, Official Says

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's California regional director has said that the board has jurisdiction over a Southwest Airlines contractor, greenlighting an election in which Siemens Logistics baggage handlers will decide whether to unionize. Siemens Logistics LLC supervised workers and exerted substantial enough control over the ground handling and terminal services it offers at airports under its contracts and service agreements with Southwest Airlines to fall under the agency's jurisdiction, NLRB Regional Director Valerie Hardy-Mahoney said in a decision made public on Tuesday. "Though the employer has specific general productivity measurements under its contractual obligations with Southwest, [Siemens Logistics] is responsible...

