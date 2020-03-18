Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Wants Injunction Barring Car-Sharing Co. Turo From LAX

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles has asked a federal court to block car-sharing company Turo Inc. and some of its most prolific "hosts" from operating what city officials claim is an unauthorized car rental business at Los Angeles International Airport that flouts local regulations.

The city of Los Angeles filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in California federal court Tuesday against Turo and three individuals who are "all-star hosts" on Turo's car-sharing platform, meaning they've racked up the most booked trips on cars they've listed on the Turo app.

"Without an injunction, the city will be required to endure the high volume hosts'...

