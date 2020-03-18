Biogen Sues Over 'Copycat' Alzheimer Treatment Products

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Biogen Inc. hit a New York biotech company with a patent and trademark infringement suit Wednesday, alleging it is selling "copycat" products similar to a therapeutic antibody Biogen is developing to treat Alzheimer's disease, which has cost it hundreds of millions of dollars to develop. Biogen and the University of Zurich said in their complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court that Creative Biolabs Inc. is selling a knockoff of Biogen's drug aducanumab on its website, in some cases calling it an alternative to Biogen's product, which hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If Biogen gets regulatory...

