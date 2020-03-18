Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HUD Halts Foreclosures, Evictions For FHA-Insured Borrowers

By Jon Hill

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday announced a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, a measure intended to help provide relief to borrowers facing financial strains from the coronavirus pandemic.

Under guidance released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, mortgage servicers are supposed to halt pending foreclosures and refrain from initiating new foreclosures for the next 60 days for borrowers with FHA-insured single-family mortgages. Evictions from properties secured by these mortgages are also to be suspended during this time period.

“Today’s actions will allow households who have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet the challenges of COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes, and help steady market concerns,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

“The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the department, and the halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times,” Carson added.

