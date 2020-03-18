HUD Halts Foreclosures, Evictions For FHA-Insured Borrowers

Under guidance released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, mortgage servicers are supposed to halt pending foreclosures and refrain from initiating new foreclosures for the next 60 days for borrowers with FHA-insured single-family mortgages. Evictions from properties secured by these mortgages are also to be suspended during this time period.
“Today’s actions will allow households who have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet the challenges of COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes, and help steady market concerns,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.
“The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the department, and the halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times,” Carson added.
