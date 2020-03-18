10th Circ. Backs $8M Settlement In Colo. Gas Royalty Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a nearly $8 million settlement of a natural gas royalty class action against a unit of gas producer Terra Energy Partners LLC, rejecting arguments the dispute belonged in Colorado state court and not federal court. A three-judge panel issued a pair of opinions in long-running litigation over alleged royalty underpayments by TEP Rocky Mountain LLC. The first opinion rejected arguments from objectors that a Colorado federal judge abused his discretion in approving the settlement that resolved a leaseholders' suit claiming TEP failed to honor its obligations under a 2008 settlement in a separate suit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS