Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With $2M Suit Alleging Vanished Advance

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Clothing brand Fashion Nova Inc. has hit incarcerated rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine with a $2.2 million breach of contract suit in California state court, alleging that he took a $225,000 advance while promising to represent its clothing on Instagram despite having no intention of doing so. Fashion Nova says that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez; his booking agency, MTA Booking Inc.; and his business partners conspired to bilk the fashion company out of a marketing advance distributed among the defendants just two weeks before 6ix9ine was locked up. Fashion Nova's attorneys say they filed the suit Tuesday. “The sly...

