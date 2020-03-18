Justices Asked To Review Seyfarth Tax Shelter RICO Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An insurance executive has asked the Supreme Court to examine the Seventh Circuit's dismissal of his racketeering case against Seyfarth Shaw LLP over bad tax shelter advice, saying court guidance is needed on what a “pattern” of racketeering activity means. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, requires a “pattern” of racketeering activity, and the Seventh Circuit made a mistake in dismissing insurance executive Steven Menzies' RICO complaint because the court used a more restrictive pleading standard in determining a pattern of wrongdoing, the petition said. “Despite requiring a ‘pattern’ of racketeering activity, RICO offers little guidance on what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS