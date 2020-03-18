WTO Forms Panel To Hear EU-Turkey Drug Production Case

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization has composed a panel of experts that will hear the European Union's case against Turkey over rules that Brussels says are discriminatory against foreign drug companies, according to a WTO filing released Wednesday. Turkey and the EU held consultations in an attempt to resolve the dispute without intervention from the WTO last year but failed to make progress. The two governments also failed to agree on a trio of panelists that would hear the case, prompting WTO Director-General Robert Azevêdo to step in. The panel hearing the case will be chaired by former Icelandic official Guðmundur Helgason....

