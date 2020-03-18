Fiserv Escapes Patent Suit Over Identity Protection Tech

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Fiserv Solutions Inc. doesn’t have to face claims that its CardValet app infringed a credit card identity protection patent, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the company lacks an established business presence in Illinois' Central District. U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough said patent holder Mantissa Corp. failed to show that the district was the proper venue for its claims that Fiserv Solutions, which is incorporated in Wisconsin, infringed certain steps in Mantissa's patent with its CardValet app, a debit and credit card fraud mitigation tool. Mantissa couldn't rely on “numerous unverified websites” to demonstrate that Fiserv had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS