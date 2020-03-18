PBGC Flags Dura Auto's Ch. 11 Docs For Lack Of Pension Info

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. objected Wednesday to the proposed Chapter 11 disclosure statement of car part maker Dura Automotive Systems, saying the document doesn’t provide enough information about the underfunded pension plans administered by the company. In the objection, the PBGC said that Dura’s post-petition lenders have made the only offer to acquire the assets of the debtor, but that no decision about the assumption of the defined benefit pension plan covering more than 3,000 current and former employees has yet been made, and the disclosure statement includes no information about the future of the plan. The regulator, which insures...

