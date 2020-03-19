Investor Comms Firm Ditches Data Breach Suit In Calif.

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit over a data breach at shareholder relations firm Mediant Communications Inc. had no business in the Golden State. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen dismissed the proposed class action brought by a California resident and a New Jersey resident who claimed Mediant failed to secure their personal data as investors in Mediant's mutual fund and public company clients, which pay the firm to distribute materials to shareholders, coordinate votes and tabulate voting results. According to the judge, New York-based Mediant may have clients in California, but that does not mean it engaged...

