Calif. Bar: 60-day Suspension For Atty's Pro Swim Conflicts

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California Review Department is recommending that an attorney and former USA Water Polo president receive a 60-day suspension arising from his representation of a professional swimmer for his alleged failure to provide her with a written disclosure of his relationships in the professional swimming world. Richard James Foster was charged with multiple counts of professional misconduct, including conflicts of interest, but the panel’s finding Monday did not agree with a full-year suspension recommended by the Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar. The panel also rejected the OCTC’s charge of moral turpitude violations, although it...

