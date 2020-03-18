Fla. County To Pay For Wetlands Easement, But Code Stands

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a ruling that a wetlands buffer and easement imposed by Manatee County on a home developer was an uncompensated taking of property, but overturned the company’s challenge to the constitutionality of the county’s land development code, saying it came too late. The ruling from the Second District Court of Appeal affirmed the county’s liability under Mandarin Development Inc.’s taking claim, but it found that Mandarin’s claim that a section of the county code was facially unconstitutional is subject to a statute of limitations that expired four years after the code was enacted in...

