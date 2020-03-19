Pa. Panel Junks $2M Award In Bank Stock Buyback Dispute

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel threw out a $2.2 million verdict for a former shareholder in a bank division that bought and sold delinquent property tax liens, finding that a Montgomery County trial court should have judged the value of the shareholder’s stocks according to his contract. When Crusader Servicing Corp. split with Gary Snyder in 2006, it was required to follow the valuation procedures of its shareholder agreement when determining how much to pay him for his 20% stake in the company, but a Montgomery County judge wrongly used a different assessment of the stock’s value to decide the company owed...

