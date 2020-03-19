Katy Perry Can't Escape Suit Over Clinton Costume Pic

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Katy Perry must face a celebrity news agency's suit claiming she violated federal copyright law by posting an unlicensed paparazzi photo of herself dressed up as Hillary Clinton on Instagram, but he strongly pushed the parties to get the case off his docket. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. on Tuesday urged BackGrid USA Inc. and Perry, "in the strongest possible terms," to settle the case and not take up the court's "limited resources on this limited dispute." He asked for an update by the end of May. View this post on Instagram ❤️BILL & HILL...

