Epstein's Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Estate for Legal Fees

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the former business associate and girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate in a local court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, claiming she has been cut off from her late boss's money as she fends off dozens of potential lawsuits brought by his accusers. Maxwell claims Epstein consistently covered her attorney fees and indemnified her in lawsuits brought by women who accused the registered sex offender of abuse in the past. But she contends the executors of Epstein's estate have reneged on his promises to support her financially, forcing her to shoulder mounting relocation, private security...

