GAO Denies IT Co.'s Protest Bid For $140M Army Contract

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said the U.S. Army was on safe ground when it awarded a $140 million contract for supply systems engineering and technical assistance, despite a competitor's protest that the winning bidder failed to show it would hire enough women-owned small businesses. NCI Information Systems Inc. lost a contract bid to competitor DCS Corp., both based near Washington, D.C., to work with a branch of the Army that manages protective gear worn by soldiers. In a March 12 decision posted to its website Wednesday, the GAO said DCS was awarded the contract because it offered more paid time...

