NJ Justices Won't Hear Indian-American Doc's $20M Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review a state appellate court's decision upholding the dismissal of an Indian American physician's discrimination lawsuit claiming he lost out on $20 million when a hospital took away his staffing privileges. In an order filed on Friday and made available on Wednesday, the state's high court denied Dr. Robert B. Patel's petition to review a decision granting summary judgment to Meridian Health System Inc., which operates Bayshore Community Hospital. Patel's lawsuit claimed he was treated differently because of his Indian heritage, according to court documents. A three-judge panel from the Appellate Division of the...

