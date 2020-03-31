Key Takeaways From DOJ's 2019 FCA Recovery Stats

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice released its annual False Claims Act recovery statistics and announced that it had obtained more than $3 billion in settlements and judgments in fiscal year 2019 from civil cases involving fraud and false claims against the government.[1] While this is only a marginal increase in recoveries compared to 2018, the statistics and announcements demonstrate that the FCA continues to be a powerful tool for combating fraud not only in the health care industry — a traditional source of significant FCA recoveries — but in an expanding array of industries doing business with the...

