Corporate Taxpayers Can Be Hopeful About Calif. Tax Appeals

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- In the California Office of Tax Appeal’s brief two-year history, the state tax agencies have prevailed in the vast majority of cases. Fortunately for corporate taxpayers, the vast majority of cases have involved personal income taxes. For those corporate taxpayers waiting with bated breath to see how the OTA will handle substantive corporate issues, the few decisions issued thus far should help those companies breathe a little easier. As discussed in our last installment, the OTA has approached its cases in an impartial manner, not merely serving to rubber-stamp the agencies’ assessments and determinations. In this second installment of our series...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS