Fed. Circ. Backtracks On In-Person Arguments Amid Outbreak

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 11:54 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C.-based Federal Circuit announced Wednesday that it would suspend in-person hearings due to concerns about the global COVID-19 pandemic, reversing course from an earlier decision to allow hearings to go ahead. The Federal Circuit said in an announcement on its website that the court would use technology to work around restrictions recommended by health experts, who are advocating everyone engage in "social distancing." “Based on current public health guidance and efforts to continue to minimize community transmission of COVID-19 within Washington, D.C., and the national capital region, the court has decided that all cases scheduled for argument during the...

