5th Circ. Says IberiaBank Not Covered For $11.7M FCA Deal

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that units of Chubb Ltd. and Travelers don’t have to cover IberiaBank Corp.’s $11.7 million settlement of federal regulators’ accusations that it procured Federal Housing Administration insurance for borrowers under false pretenses, saying the deal falls outside the bank’s professional liability coverage. A two-judge panel of the appeals court upheld a Louisiana federal judge’s February 2019 ruling granting Chubb unit Illinois Union Insurance Co. and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America’s joint motion to dismiss the bank’s suit seeking coverage for its December 2017 settlement of underlying False Claims Act litigation and a related...

