Dossier Privacy Suit No Place For Libel Claims, Ex-Spy Says

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 6:51 PM GMT) -- Three Russian bankers suing Trump-dossier author Christopher Steele's firm over being named in his notorious report wrapped their London trial on Thursday, while the ex-British spy's lawyer argued the suit is trying to misapply data protection law to pursue a libel claim. At the end of the four-day High Court trial, a lawyer for the three bankers, Hugh Tomlinson QC of Matrix Chambers, maintained that their personal data included in the report put together by Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd., was inaccurate and therefore unlawfully "processed" under the U.K.'s 1998 Data Protection Act. Further, Orbis didn't take the required "reasonable...

