Halliburton Must Contribute To Superfund Site Bills, Cos. Say

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Co. should contribute to the cleanup of a Southern California Superfund site because solvents it had used to clean parts and equipment polluted the ground that a massive group of health care, chemical and defense companies have paid millions to remediate, the group said in a California federal court lawsuit. On Wednesday, the group, which includes BASF Corp. and Boeing, sued Halliburton and a number of chemical plants, auto repair and maintenance companies, and other industrial businesses that neighbored the Omega Chemical Corp. Superfund site in Whittier, California, near Los Angeles. The neighboring businesses let pollutants including hexavalent chromium and...

