PE Group Fortress Loses $1.6B Bid For Japan’s Unizo

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Private equity group Fortress Investment Group LLC lost its contested $1.6 billion bid for Japanese real estate company Unizo after it fell far short of the number of shares necessary for its tender offer, according to a statement Thursday. Fortress’ Sapporo GK received only about 521,000 shares, not nearly enough for the lower limit needed for its takeover, about 22.8 million shares, Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. said. On Wednesday, Unizo’s board of directors said it was continuing to recommend that shareholders instead tender their shares for a competing $1.86 billion offer from Chitocea Investment Co. Ltd. following its increased offer to...

