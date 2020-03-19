Japanese Device Co. Must Face FCA Suit Over Medicare Fraud

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Japanese medical device maker must face a False Claims Act suit brought by a whistleblower alleging his former employer concocted a scheme to trick health care providers into using its products and fraudulently billing Medicare and private insurers, a California federal judge ordered Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez denied in its entirety a motion to dismiss by Japanese manufacturer Terumo Corp., its affiliated companies and Health Benefit Advocates Inc. Wednesday, rejecting their arguments that the whistleblower failed to explain how the company tricked providers into submitting false claims. “Trickery is not the standard," Judge Gutierrez wrote in his order, stating that the...

