SAIC Scores $950M Defense Logistics Contract

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Science Applications International Corp. was awarded a $950 million contract to manage paint and adhesive supply lines for the Defense Logistics Agency, the company said Thursday. Under the contract, SAIC will take over the supply chain management of the Defense Logistics Agency’s brush, paint, sealer and adhesive supplies. SAIC will also provide procurement services, inventory and distribution management, and direct delivery of the supplies, many of which have short shelf lives and require temperature-controlled storage, to over 5,000 U.S. Department of Defense locations. “We’re proud to extend our partnership with the DLA in supporting our warfighters around the world,” SAIC Executive Vice...

