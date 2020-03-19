Make Capital Easier To Get, Watchdog Tells Small Biz Program

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Small Business Administration’s internal watchdog says a nearly decade-old pilot program designed to get money pumping into underserved markets must make it even easier for them to gain access to capital. A new report from the SBA’s inspector general focuses on an audit of the Community Advantage Pilot Program, created during the Obama administration to get capital flowing into moderate- to low-income communities for small-business startup and growth. The pilot program falls under the federal agency’s 7(a) loan program. The watchdog credited the pilot with expanding the loan program, since it has approved 137 new lenders. “However, opportunities exist for...

