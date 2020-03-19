App Makers Say 'Predatory' Fortress Patents Justify Discovery

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A trade group for app developers has sought to support Intel and Apple in their lawsuit accusing Fortress Investment Group LLC of funding an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, arguing that the allegations warrant discovery to assess the investment management firm's impact on the electronic patent industry. ACT The App Association filed a proposed amicus brief on Wednesday seeking to oppose a dismissal bid by Fortress and the alleged patent assertion entities, or PAEs, Fortress is accused of conspiring with. The trade group said that Fortress allegedly threatening to "hold up" patent licensing to eek out excessive royalties could be devastating to small...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS