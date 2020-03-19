Retired Exec Asks 2nd Circ. To Void Insider-Trading Rap

Law360, New York (March 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A retired options exchange executive told the Second Circuit Thursday that his insider-trading conviction should be erased because of a fundamental error at his 2008 plea hearing, during which he did not admit to receiving a personal benefit for tipping a co-defendant off to a merger. Counsel for John “Jack” Marshall told Circuit Judges Robert A. Katzmann, Richard C. Wesley and Michael H. Park that his client's application for a writ of error coram nobis — a rare escape valve used for extreme instances of injustice — was improperly denied last year by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan....

