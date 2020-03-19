Texas Appeals Court Won't Revive Nurse's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A nurse who thought Lubbock County Hospital District's mandatory, extra on-call shifts were illegal shouldn't have reported those concerns to the hospital's internal legal department instead of a law enforcement agency, a Texas appeals court ruled, ending her whistleblower suit. Texas' Seventh Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of Erin Reding's case alleging she was fired in retaliation for reporting what she thought were improper mandated overtime shifts after finding the claims weren't covered by the Texas Whistleblower Act, because she reported the problem to the wrong place. The nurse "could not have had an objective good faith belief that...

