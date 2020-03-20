Investment Firm Wants $42M Award Over Unpaid Loan Paid

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A British Virgin Islands investment firm is asking a Florida federal court to enforce a $42.1 million arbitral award issued against a Russian man and his company over an unpaid loan, saying they missed their chance to mount any substantive challenge against the award. Daselina Investments Ltd. accused Miami-Dade county resident Maxim Finskiy and his company, Kirkland Intertrade Corp., of doing "everything possible" to delay having to pay the debt, which arose out of a $30 million loan the now-defunct Kirkland took out back in 2012. The amount of the award includes $26 million in principal, plus more than $16 million...

