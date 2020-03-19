Feds Will Give Banks CRA Credit For Pandemic Relief Efforts

In a joint statement, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pledged to give “favorable consideration” to banks under the CRA for their efforts to assist lower-income borrowers, small businesses and small farms experiencing hardships as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The agencies outlined examples of actions directed at these affected customers that could receive CRA consideration, including forgoing overdraft charges and other account fees, boosting credit limits, expanding short-term loan programs and giving borrowers more flexibility around payment deadlines.
Modifying the terms on their outstanding loans and easing terms on new loans could also qualify, according to the statement.
“The agencies recognize that such efforts — when consistent with safe and sound banking practices and applicable laws, including consumer protection laws — serve the long-term interests of these communities and the financial system,” the statement said.
--Editing by Jack Karp.
