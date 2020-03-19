Investors Fight LendingClub Bid To Ditch Hidden-Fee Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- LendingClub investors challenged the peer-to-peer lender’s attempt to escape their suit over its allegedly fraudulent advertising claiming no hidden fees, telling a California federal court Wednesday they properly showed it was LendingClub’s duty to disclose a government agency’s investigation into its “origination fees.” The investors defended the current version of their suit, arguing that LendingClub misleadingly hid the true subject of a Federal Trade Commission investigation while publicly tying it to unrelated U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probes into board review issues at the company. While the suit was previously dismissed in November after the judge...

